A mom in San Diego and a mom in Ames, Iowa share a special connection: feeding their communities.

It started as a pet project and has now grown into a nationwide effort to help families in need.

An Ames woman is helping feed her community with lasagnas.

She was inspired by another mom in California who started noticing people in her area needed help during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's just an amazing thing to hear about people who have special needs kids who are home and it's really nice to help people in my own community as well," said Brooke Kruger.

Rhiannon Menn, the person who came up with the idea and lives in San Diego, told Local 5 about one of the first women she helped through the program.

"She messaged saying that she was eating Ramen noodles and she would love having something delivered," Menn, founder of Be Good to Mama, said. "I remember driving by her trailer and seeing the white, broken fridge."

"There are so many people struggling, and we need to be able to reach as many of these families as possible."

The whole idea started with Menn and her daughter making lasagnas and a simple post to Facebook asking if anyone was in need.

How can you get involved?