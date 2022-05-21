Kelsey, 17, from Harrisburg, North Carolina is a big soccer fan and adores two members of the U.S. Women's National Team. She flew to San Diego and got to meet them!

HARRISBURG, N.C. — 17-year-old Kelsey is known at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, North Carolina for her big personality and kind smile. She's known for lighting up the room and her love for soccer.

And she recently got a dream of hers fulfilled: to meet her two favorite players on the U.S. Women's National Team!

The school's Dream On 3 Jr. Dream Team set out to make it a reality. Dream On 3 is dedicated to making sports dreams possible for kids with life-altering conditions, and they were able to make it happen for Kelsey, who lives with Down syndrome.

Kelsey adores Alex Morgan and Abby Dahlkemper, both on the USWNT. On Thursday, May 12, Kelsey got a surprise pep rally surrounded by friends, family, and teachers where she learned she'd get a send-off to San Diego, California. Previous Dream Kid and Hickory Ridge alum Ne'Quan met her and "passed the crown" to her as the school's next Dream Kid.

Kelsey and her family were off to San Diego, and last Friday spent the day at a San Diego Wave FC practice. There, she finally got to meet her favorite players, kicking the ball with them, enjoying a birthday cookie cake with Dahlkemper, and gifting the players with Dream On 3 scarves and shirts. Kelsey felt the love not just from Morgan and Daklhemper, but from everyone with the club.

The special surprises didn't stop there! The following Sunday, Kelsey and her family went back to Torrero Stadium to see the Wave take on the Chicago Red Stars. As they watched the warmups, the team saw Kelsey in the stands and ran over to say hi. She even got to be part of the coin toss with Morgan and watched the Wave win the match. Even sweeter: Morgan scored a penalty kick as part of the win!

While in San Diego, Kelsey and her family also spent time at the San Diego Safari Park, which included a private safari tour and access to her favorite animal: the elephants!