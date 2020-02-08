Major Bill White captured hearts earlier this year when he asked people to send him Valentine's Day cards.

STOCKTON, Calif. — It may not have been the celebration he envisioned, but Major Bill White is celebrating his 105 birthday!

He lives at Stockton Assisted Living Facility in California. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means people aren't able to visit Major White or anyone else living in a retirement home. His family couldn't let the big birthday pass without some kind of celebration, so they got creative.

Family, friends, even strangers gave the Marine a drive-by salute. During an interview with CBS Sacramento, Major White said he's The secret to his longevity? The marine tells CBS he's still reading to keep his mind sharp.

“Feels just as good as it did at 104,” White said. “Right now I’m trying for 106. One at a time.”