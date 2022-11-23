3 local employees help deliver customer's baby in McDonald's bathroom

McDonald's employees Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward jumped into action to deliver a customer's baby girl Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA — Three Atlanta McDonald's employees were able to help a local couple receive a gift that keeps on giving as the holidays approach.

"A simple stop at your local McDonald’s can transpire into a memorable birth story on the eve of Thanksgiving break," said a McDonald's spokesperson.

Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward jumped into action to deliver more than a happy meal on Wednesday morning.

"The pregnant customer and her husband had stopped at a McDonald's in the city to use the restroom and grab some food," according to a representative for the fast-food chain. While the customer was in the bathroom, she found out she was in labor and started screaming, which caught the employees' attention.

Kaigler, Blue-Murray and Woodward ran to the bathroom to help the couple when they heard the screams, ultimately delivering the couple's baby girl, the spokesperson said.

“We don’t just serve food, we strive to serve feel-good moments every day, and this was in fact the epitome of a feel-good moment for my team,” said Steve Akinboro, local McDonald’s owner of the restaurant.

Akinboro awarded the employees with $250 gift cards to help with their Thanksgiving dinner celebrations.

"These three local Atlanta employees are a fantastic example of our crew making a difference for our customers and local communities," said the owner.