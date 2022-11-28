Operation Santa: How you can help fulfill a holiday wish for a child in need in San Diego

The U.S.P.S. has been doing Operation Santa for 100 years but this is the first year they've partnered with a school to help fulfill wishes for children in need.

SAN DIEGO — Santa is busy recruiting elves at the United States Postal Service.

On Monday, USPS kicked off Operation Santa, a campaign where children can write to Santa and people can help him fulfill their wishes by adopting a letter.

Operation Santa has been around for 100 years but this is the first year that the U.S. Postal Service partnered with Santa and a local school to help wishes come true.

Decked out in her holiday sweater, 7-year-old Ximina assured St. Nick that she's been good.

“This year I have been kind and nice,” said Ximina.

Her Chollas-Mead classmate, Michael shared why he loves Santa and who belongs on the naughty list.

“He makes people happy and gives free presents every good kid but not bullies,” said Michael. “We don't have bullies at Chollas Mead.”

But they do have good second graders who are learning to write.

Leila says Santa can't miss any details.

“One of the details I'm going to add, I'm going to tell Santa the things about me,” said Leila. Including that she is a big sister.

“I like playing with my little brother even though sometimes he is crazy,” said Leila.

The letters are part of Operation Santa, a USPS campaign that encourages children in need to write Santa in hopes that one of his elves will adopt a letter and grant a wish.

USPS says last year California children wrote a record 3,000 letters.

“Hopefully this year we will have more. That's the goal is to fulfill a lot of the kids wishes,” said Juvylyn Sevilla, USPS Customer Relations Coordinator.

They hope to reach more kids in need through a new initiative where they are reaching out to second graders at Chollas-Mead Elementary in Chollas View.

“While we are excited that a break is near, it's a lot of anxiety for our students that may be going home to families that are at work full time or feeling the stress or pressure of the holiday season,” said Kristi Hunter-Clark, Chollas-Mead Elementary Principal.

How to help a child

If you would like to help Santa and make a child's wish come true, adopters can go to USPS Operation Santa website and read through the anonymous letters.

Children can ask for whatever their heart desires.

“I love you as a friend, my favorite holiday is Christmas. Thank you for the gift,” said Ximina.

How to write to Santa

If you are writing a letter, remember to address to:

Santa, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888

Children need to have a first-class stamped letter postmarked by December 12.

Remember to include:

Full name

Return address

Clothing and shoe size

Age and a complete address

Avoid 3D art but you can make it as colorful as you’d like!

