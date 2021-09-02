Sacramento dancer performs with The Weeknd during Super Bowl halftime show

Jalen Justice has been a professional dancer since he was 17-years-old and on Sunday, he crossed off a "bucket-list" item, performing at the Super Bowl.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Performing at the Super Bowl was a "bucket-list" item for Jalen Tyre' Justice and on Sunday, he got to cross it off his long list of goals in the professional dancing world.

"[I] Can’t believe I was front row dancing for The Weeknd at this year's Super Bowl," Justice wrote. "When I say I wrote this on my vision board 2 years in a row and wrote down the choreographer's name as well! God will put you exactly where you asked to be! Thankful is an understatement!"

Justice is a Sacramento native and has been a professional dancer since he was 17-years-old. He was front and center during the halftime performance with The Weeknd at the 2021 Super Bowl.

Justice told ABC10, it has been a dream of his for several years now to perform at the super bowl. He's proud to represent Sacramento and his dancing abilities on the national stage.

"The surreal moment is being able to represent myself but also Sacramento and represent black males in the industry," Justice said. "It was cool to work with so many and to connect and put it all together in one performance. It was more than hitting the stage and finding my moment on stage. It was about connecting with other dancers I haven't met before and also showing that people from Sacramento can go as far as we want to go."

Justice teaches in Sacramento at Sac Dance Labs and is also an instructor for his own dance group called VT916 Fam. He also works with Vibe Tribe Sac, a nonprofit organization made up of "Leaders in the Sacramento community serving, educating, and changing the norm. One project at a time."