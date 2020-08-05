Send the Love: Good News stories of the week for San Diego

We want to send the love to all of San Diego with a look back at some feel-good stories this week.

Here are photos and tributes of thanks from San Diegans to nurses for National Nurses Week 💙

We're celebrating San Diego nurses during National Nurses Week, which officially began on Wednesday. All week, we've been celebrating health care heroes who are risking their own lives to save others during unprecedented times.

Over the past week, we've asked you, our community of viewers and readers, to send in photos and messages of thanks to the nurse heroes in your lives. In our first story, News 8's Jon Stinebaugh and Marcella Lee share the tributes we have received of your favorite health care heroes.

San Diego grandmother has fostered 31 children over 19 years 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

It's not the way she intended to spend her retirement years, but 75-year-old Renate said she couldn't imagine her life any other way.

The grandmother and mother of two grown sons has spent the past two decades as a foster mom with the County of San Diego's Foster and Adoptive Resource Family Services Program.

"I've been a foster parent for 19 years," Renate said. "I have fostered 31, mostly newborns and infants."

She volunteers specifically with the Options for Recovery Program, providing a foster home for children exposed to drugs and/or alcohol in the womb, or who are HIV positive.

She's currently fostering a toddler.

"I have a little boy. He came when he was two-and-a-half days old," Renate said. "And he's the sweetest little guy and everybody loves him."





Blind Paralympic athlete receives a gift worth its weight in gold

A blind triathlete needed the community's help to keep her gold medal dreams alive. In this Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Encinitas for the follow up we were all hoping for.

Amy Dixon is a blind Paralympic triathlete who essentially lives her life looking through a keyhole. She is 98% blind but sitting right there in front of her was an act of generosity that unlocked her isolation.

Amy is the U.S. Paralympic triathlon champion whose six-hour-a-day training program was put on hold. Amy's gym was shut down due to the coronavirus forcing her to make a plea for help for a treadmill a few weeks ago.

Cameron Trickey, from Primo Fitness out of Orange County, made the special delivery on a rainy day. He and his crew dropped off a commercial grade treadmill for Amy.





News 8 Throwback: Mother’s Day memories in San Diego 💐

Mother’s Day in San Diego and across the U.S. will look a little different this year. Instead of brunch in a crowded restaurant, kids might need to try their hand at making mommy breakfast in bed. If you’re used to a big family gathering, you may end up on a Zoom call celebrating from afar.

However you choose to honor your mom or another special lady in your life, we hope it’s a special day. And if your mom enjoys a nostalgic look back maybe you can share these News 8 Throwback videos with her of Mother’s Day memories in San Diego.

For Mother’s Day 1981, News 8 featured a very special San Diego mom. Catherine Ghio was known to most as Mama Ghio and was the founder of Anthony’s.





San Diego, Chula Vista to partner to replicate Bridge Shelter Program to combat homelessness

San Diego and Chula Vista announced a partnership Thursday to combat homelessness regionally, which will include construction of a new shelter in Chula Vista.



The Midway-area bridge shelter operated by Veterans Village of San Diego would be demolished with a replacement built in Chula Vista, pending approval by the Chula Vista City Council.



San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the shelter was built on land offered by the U.S. Navy in 2017 under two conditions -- it would serve homeless veterans and be a temporary site.



"Nearly three years later, the time has come to find a new home for this shelter," Faulconer said.



Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said, "the bridge shelter will position Chula Vista and the South County to better respond to public health emergencies like COVID-19 and to provide a better solution to protect our unsheltered and get them the critical services that they need."





Meet Magnolia she's from CA: Gerber reveals its 2020 'spokesbaby'

The baby food and apparel company Gerber announced Friday the winner of its 10th annual Gerber "spokesbaby" contest, Magnolia Earl.

The company said the young girl from Ross, California captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze.

She was chosen out of more than 327,000 entries submitted! Gerber first launched the Photo Search in 2010 for parents to see their little ones in Gerber's iconic baby logo. The contest celebrates babies and families from all backgrounds.





The power of community: San Diegans helping one another