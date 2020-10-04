SAN DIEGO — Commander Master Chief of the San Diego Coast Guard, Gregory Via, loaded a bag full of essential groceries in a car. He's reminded of the last time this many military members needed a helping hand.

"Last year around this time, we experienced the only military service that was affected by the lapse of appropriations and STEP really helped out our members with different food and different items," said Via.



Support the Enlisted Project, or STEP, is a non-profit organization that serves members of the military and their families throughout the year. With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic changing lives throughout the military, S.T.E.P. is supporting those who have served us.

On Thursday morning, around 400 military families received produce, toilet paper, spaghetti, canned food, diapers, and other household essentials in a drive-through line in Scripps Ranch.

"It's just an extra layer of vulnerability that nobody needs," said Laura White, a spokesperson for STEP. "We've seen a lot of spouses that have lost their jobs or had to leave their jobs because they've lost their childcare. That's really critical monthly income that they need."

STEP plans to hold these drive-through donation events every two weeks. To help, click here.

