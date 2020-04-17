Send the Love: Good News stories of the week for San Diego - April 13- 17, 2020

We want to send the love to all of San Diego with a look back at some feel-good stories this week.

'Bubble Man' of Ocean Beach explains reason for rolling around streets

A video that recently went viral seemed to be a sign of the times showing social distancing taken to an extreme. The man in the video has become known as the "Bubble Man of Ocean Beach," but what seemed like a gimmick is the man's way of getting a message across.

The cell phone video that spread on social media shows a man rolling through the streets of Ocean Beach in a giant plastic bubble. What you may not be able to see is he was also wearing a hazmat suit and mask.

After seeing the video posted on Instagram, News 8 wanted to know, was this really just an extreme form of social distancing or was there more to the story?

So, after little social stalking, News 8 tracked "Bubble Man" down.

Santee Sensei delivers drive-by stripes for karate students

Karate classes may have been canceled in the dojo but a Santee sensei is doing more than online classes for his students.

Sensei Mikey Lim with Kyisho Lim Kenpo Karate-Lim Family Martial Arts, wanted his students to feel rewarded for their at home online training during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

This week students left their belts outside their home, either wrapped around a tree or on the car, as Lim drove by to stripe their belts for their hard work.

“I saw people going around doing birthdays and I thought I want to do that,” said Lim.

Who says young adults don't care about fighting the coronavirus?

Older San Diegans may be more vulnerable to COVID-19, but that doesn't mean young adults across San Diego County don't care about the pandemic.

In this Zevely Zone, Jeff spoke to two young adults making a difference in our community during the stay-at-home order.

"First I had to research a little bit and find a design for the mask," said Aakarsh Vermani.

Ocean Beach photographer captures neighbors living the quarantine life

From newborn photographs to family portraits, photo shoots have been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, but an Ocean Beach photographer has turned her family walks into a time to document history and make connections with her neighbors.

Claire Johnson calls her family "sanity walks" the #StayTogetherApart project. During her walks, she photographs her neighbors’ connections as they follow social distancing orders.

The project is like the Front Steps Project, a nationwide movement where photographers capture families on their front porches and donate to charity.

Johnson’s project, however, has a twist. There are no donations, no appointments or photo shoots. She wears a mask, keeps at least a 6-feet distance, and each moment takes less than five minutes.

“You see so much magic when you're out and about. Neighbors are out on their porch talking to each other,” said Johnson.

San Diego respiratory therapist thanks fellow health care heroes worldwide for sharing their smiles

The Share Your Smile idea from a San Diego respiratory therapist has turned into a worldwide movement, and now he is thanking his fellow healthcare heroes for their compassion for their patients.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. The last few weeks, I've received so many positive messages of support," Robertino Rodriguez said in a video posted on Instagram. "I never would have thought that such a small idea would have such a huge impact on the world. Sometimes the smallest ideas have the biggest impact."

Two weeks ago, Rodriguez posted a photo of himself on Instagram which showed him dressed in full personal protective equipment (PPE) with a laminated picture of himself smiling.

UC San Diego Health begins tests looking for COVID-19 antibodies

Physicians and scientists at UC San Diego Health announced they began a pair of tests to find novel coronavirus antibodies.



They are looking specifically at people who have previously been infected by SARS-CoV-2, the viral cause of COVID-19, even if they never experienced telltale symptoms.

"This is part of the next wave of testing," said Dr. Ronald W. McLawhon, director of the laboratory medicine center and UC San Diego Clinical Laboratories. "It's intended to answer those growing questions about who has been infected and who might still be vulnerable to exposure."



The tests analyze blood samples for the presence of two of the body's five classes of antibodies: IgG and IgM. Antibodies are proteins used by the immune system to recognize and help neutralize pathogenic invaders, such as viruses or bacteria.

The presence of novel coronavirus antibodies can reveal who may have unknowingly contracted COVID-19 and recovered, but never showed signs of infection. The first testing group will likely be health care workers who may have acquired some degree of immunological protection.

NASA astronaut and Scripps Institution of Oceanography alumna returns to earth after 200 days in space

An International Space Station crew has landed safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space.

The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Russian space agency Roscosmos’ Oleg Skripochka touched down on Friday near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 11:16 a.m.

The crew returned to Earth exactly 50 years after the Apollo 13 astronauts splashed down in the Pacific after an oxygen tank explosion aborted the moon-landing mission.

During her first spaceflight, Meir conducted the first three all-woman spacewalks with crewmate Christina Koch of NASA, totaling 21 hours and 44 minutes.

The UC San Diego alumna also worked on scientific experiments ranging from studying gravity’s effect on the human body to protein crystal growth to radiation’s effect on humans.

View all News 8 coverage of coronavirus / COVID-19



News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.

Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.



BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.