Send the Love: Good News stories of the week for San Diego

We want to send the love to all of San Diego with a look back at some feel-good stories this week.

Thunderbirds flew over San Diego to salute essential workers



"It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation," said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, commander of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron. "We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the front line of our fight against COVID-19."





Warrior Foundation's Freedom Station II in South Park ready for tenants to move in

Memorial Day is this weekend, and it seemed fitting that a group of ill and injured servicemen prepare to move into new homes designed just for them.



Warrior Foundation Freedom Station constructed its second development, called Freedom Station II, located in South Park. It took two years to build, and includes eight cottages, plus a home for family members to stay in.

For those moving in, it represents a place to heal.



Zach P. can't wait to make one of the cottages his own.

"Every unit has the American flag," he pointed out.

For him, it’s more than just a place to eat, sleep, and relax. It's where the former Navy SEAL hopes to focus on his mental and physical health after suffering a brain injury while stationed in Afghanistan in 2010.

"It's been a very hard transition learning how to adapt," he said.

Zach's roommate will be his service dog, Cody. His neighbors will be seven other former military personnel who share similar experiences.

"I want it to be the most beautiful cottage they've ever seen."

Sandy Lehmkuhler is the founder and CEO of Warrior Foundation Freedom Station.





'The Saluting Marine' will honor veterans on Memorial Day Weekend

On Sunday at noon in Washington D.C., a veteran Marine from Vista will stand at attention for 24 hours straight in honor of Memorial Day Weekend.

Tim Chambers is known as "The Saluting Marine", but his story about service started long ago. Jeff met Tim at his home in Vista where he asked him.

"What do people call you?" Tim said, "Well, in the beginning, it was just 'Tim.'"

In 2002, in Washington D.C., at an event called Rolling Thunder, Tim decided to salute veterans and hold that salute for four hours.

"So, for the first three or four years, I was 'unidentified Marine salutes bikers' in all of the newspapers and magazines. Then they got to know my name and that was cool. They'd ride by me and say 'Chambers,'" said Tim.

He became known as the The Saluting Marine.





Oceanside single mother passes out nearly 10,000 hot meals to the homeless

The homeless population has been one of the hardest hit throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In this Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Oceanside to meet a single mother making a difference.

He found Vanessa Graziano in a park hand delivering hot meals to the homeless.

"Have a good day, OK?" said Vanessa.

Since late March, she has been carting the food around in her 2006 Prius that's got a few bumps and bruises.

She started the Oceanside Homeless Resource because with every meal she passes out she remembers her own struggles.





Padres and San Diego County Office of Education team up for message to grads

The San Diego County Office of Education and the San Diego Padres are teaming up to celebrate local high school seniors whose graduation ceremonies have gone virtual or been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced today.



"Our seniors are not only missing out on interacting with friends and teachers, but also the loss of experiences and memories like graduation and prom," Superintendent Paul Gothold said. "We are thankful our hometown team came through for our students as they move on to the next stage of their lives."



The Padres created a video message congratulating the Class of 2020 on their upcoming graduation. It features Ty France, a Padres third baseman who graduated from San Diego State University. In the video, France encourages graduating seniors to "have faith in your ability to create new memories and milestones" and reminds them that they "have the power to make the most of this unfortunate situation" before offering his congratulations and letting them know "we can't wait to see what you do with this opportunity to truly shine."





San Diego scientists making headway in global effort to treat COVID-19

Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Thursday highlighted the encouraging progress the local life-science industry is making in the global effort to develop treatments and vaccines to combat COVID-19.



Mayor Faulconer was joined by Joe Panetta, President and CEO of Biocom; Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics; and Dr. Kate Broderick, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Inovio Pharmaceuticals.



“San Diego has been a leader in slowing the spread of COVID-19, a leader in safely reopening amid COVID-19, and I truly believe will be a leader in developing an effective treatment to stop COVID-19,” said Mayor Faulconer.

In April, Mayor Faulconer toured the Sorrento Therapeutics facility to see first-hand the groundbreaking antibody development. Recently, Sorrento Therapeutics saw progress in the development of the antibody STI-1499, which could serve as an effective treatment in blocking the virus.



"Sorrento Therapeutics is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company with a FDA approved product and multiple products in late stage clinical development in cancers and non-opioid pain management,” said Ji of Sorrento Therapeutics.



