Send the Love: Good News stories of the week for San Diego

We want to send the love to all of San Diego with a look back at some feel-good stories this week.

Pilots honor San Diego health care workers with hospital flyovers

Pilots in more than two dozen planes flew in formation over hospitals across the San Diego area Friday to salute health care professionals working the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.



The contingent of aviators, including members of a well-known local flight-performance team, executed fly-overs in various groupings above 12 hospitals in the county Friday morning, towing banners, writing sky messages with smoke and performing stunts.



"Medical workers and patients will be able to see the aerial tributes from the grounds and windows of the care centers," said Phil Kendro, a retired U.S. Marine and pilot with United Airlines whose wife, Jill, is a radiology nurse at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

"If we can get them a little excited and give them a boost of positive energy, that's always good," said the 47-year-old Rancho Bernardo resident.





WWII veteran turns 100 years old with a driveway birthday party in La Jolla

A World War veteran, who turned 100 years old on Earth Day, was expecting to have a big birthday party in La Jolla, but as COVID-19 would have it, this veteran took his party to his driveway as family and neighbors did a drive-by parade.

Celebrating this centenarian in style, family members and neighbors drove up carrying signs with a U.S. flag that said “Leo rocks” and “Hooray for 100.”

“It’s been a great 100 years, I’ll tell you,” said Leo White with a big smile.

Leo was surrounded by most of his seven children,16 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, who were all wearing masks or bandannas.





Earth Day: Humans slowing down is helping the planet and wildlife

The coronavirus has the human race on edge, but at the same time, while the world shelters in place and human activity slows dramatically, Mother Nature is exhaling and showing us what could be.

Professor Octavio Aburto at Scripps Institution of Oceanography said there has been an explosion of life in many places. According to Professor Aburto, one particular issue is that human technologies make a lot of noise in our daily lives.

Less humans out and about means less noise.

"Now everything is quiet, and the animals appreciate that," he said.





Store-2-Door, San Diego students deliver food to those in need

There are a lot of things we can't do right now, but if we need groceries we can go to the store. However, San Diego seniors who are at risk for COVID-19 cannot.

Point Loma High School Junior, Maddie Wozniak, created a community service that helps those in need. She launched Store 2 Door, after her grandparents who are at high risk, moved in with the family when the stay-at-home order was put in place.

"We couldn't leave the house and when we tried finding a place to deliver food, after hours and hours of searching we finally found a place that would deliver to us. And they couldn't deliver it to us for about a week," said Wozniak.

The lack of services inspired Wozniak to start Store 2 Door. She reached out to 20 of her friends who she says were eager to help. The Point Loma, University City Heights and Torrey Pines High School students got the word out about their free service and began helping out seniors in need.

Wearing masks and gloves, they do all of the shopping and drop it off at homes. The service is free of charge, the resident needs to find a way to get them the money like using Venmo.

Wozniak says it started with just seniors in need, but they have now extended their services to anyone, for example moms with newborn babies who can't leave their homes. Wozniak says it goes beyond just helping people with groceries, it’s making friendships.





Opera singer in North Park spreads peace amid the stay-at-home orders

An opera voice is making quite the impression in North Park.

For the past two Sundays, Victoria Robertson sings from her porch at noon.

As a musician she, like so many others, is without work, but she is still spreading joy. Robertson, a soprano, spent 12 years with the San Diego Opera Chorus. She also sang with the USO and is a soloist.

“It's inspiring, uplifting,” said Jo McClenny.

She knew her cue to sing when the Easter Sunday monthly neighborhood potluck was canceled because of coronavirus rules. Robertson said she asked for her neighbors' permission to perform. When no one opposed, she put on a gown and sang hymns from her porch for 15 minutes.

“I didn't feel like I was up here to show off my voice to the neighborhood. I was trying to be more of a messenger of what Easter means to us as a holiday,” said Robertson.

Her voice floated throughout the neighborhood and attracted more than 30 people to watch and listen for a moment.

WATCH Victoria Robertson's Full Performance Below:





New 'perch camera' will showcase owlets in Ramona barn owl box as they learn to fly

It's been about seven weeks since News 8 first told you about a family of barn owls in Ramona that have developed quite a following. Thousands watched the eggs hatch live through streaming video on the website HDOnTap.com.

Now, as the owlets prepare to fledge, or begin to grow feathers, the brood has become even more popular online. There's been a steady stream of human night owls who are socially isolating themselves at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"They don't have to work in the morning, and owls are more fun at night," said Stacey Mae Rudge, owner of the barn owl boxes.

Rudge and her family put them up on their property several years ago.

"I have a lot more nighttime viewers these days," she said.





San Diego yoga studio offering free classes to every household in the country

San Diego's Pilgrimage Yoga Online announced on Tuesday it is offering every American household free access to their online yoga studio so people at home can manage their mental health and wellness during this period of social distancing and staying at home.

"We firmly believe that yoga should be available to everyone right now in this COVID-19 emergency, not just those who can pay," says Pilgrimage Yoga founder, Sujantra McKeever.

According to the studio, individuals will have a "genuine experience of yoga in the comfort of their homes."

Pilgrimage Yoga also stated their classes are taught by "caring and knowledgeable" instructors.





