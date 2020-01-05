Send the Love: Good News stories of the week for San Diego

We want to send the love to all of San Diego with a look back at some feel-good stories this week.

San Diego County to allow golf courses to open for play with new safety plans

The news that golfers across the county had been waiting for officially came during the San Diego County's coronavirus update on Thursday afternoon.

During the briefing, Dr. Wilma Wooten, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, and Chairman Greg Cox announced that golf courses can reopen on May 1 for limited use if they have an approved safety and physical distancing plan approved by the county.

In addition to making sure that all of the measures of the county's social distancing and sanitation protocol is in place, each golf course must meet all requirements of the golf course physical distancing and safety plan. The checklist covers items to protect the staff and golfers during play and also measures to protect the golfers after completion of play.

COVID-19 Community Response Fund passes $10 million raised, over $7 million donated

The San Diego Foundation announced the COVID-19 Community Response Fund has reached $10.8 million in donations. To date, the Fund has granted $7 million to more than 50 San Diego nonprofit organizations working on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

The most recent round of rapid response grants, totaling $1.8 million, is helping organizations that provide vital services and support to vulnerable communities, including foster youth, refugees, and homeless San Diegans.

“While we continue to see the needs grow, we’re inspired by the generosity of our region to help one another during this challenging time” shared Mark Stuart, President & CEO of The San Diego Foundation. The support for the COVID-19 Community Response Fund and its impact shows that San Diegans are choosing hope.”

Congratulations Graduating Seniors! 🎓

Seniors across San Diego County were looking forward to graduating this spring until COVID-19 disrupted our lives in unimaginable ways. Whether you’re a senior in high school or a senior in college, News 8 wants to give you the SHOUT OUT you deserve before starting the next exciting chapter of your lives. Let’s make sure the senior class of 2020 gets some public recognition from their loved ones!

Submissions may be shared in News 8/CBS 8/The CW San Diego broadcasts and on the News 8/CBS 8/The CW San Diego social platforms.