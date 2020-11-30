Trauma survivors heal through artwork at San Diego Convention Center

'Home of the art' showcases the artwork at the Convention Center.

SAN DIEGO — For Sandy Myskowski, creating artwork is therapeutic - a temporary escape from the situation she’s in.

“I’ve taken a couple of art classes and it feels like a completion of myself,” she said. “[It's] being able to create, to be able to channel the things that are going on inside me, especially here in a very challenging environment.”

Sandy is an academic and holds degrees in Biology and Psychology from UCSD. Due to some of her health problems, she wasn’t able to hold a job and became homeless four years ago. Before she arrived at the San Diego Convention Center six months ago, Sandy bounced around from different shelters in the city and was able to make a real connection with the people she met.

“In the various homeless environments I’ve experienced, all of us have experienced some form of very severe trauma, and that requires an extra amount of healing that people who have not had such experiences would know," she said.

It's some of the healing of that trauma comes here, with paints, brushes and a canvas. Through the Convention Center and the non-profit Mental Health Systems, “Art of the Home” showcases the work done by those living at the Convention Center.

“It’s very inspiring to be connected with people who are working towards something, even if it’s finishing a painting, because that’s all we have right now," said Myskowski.

Pablo Picasso said, “Art washes away the soul, the dust of everyday life.”

Those that live in The Convention Center use this time to break away from their current situation and create something beautiful.

“The canvas is a place for me to connect with myself,” said Myskowski. “and the finished piece is a means to connect with others that enjoy it as well.”