'Tis the season! ALDI's popular Advent calendars hit shelves Nov. 3

The beer and wine calendars traditionally sell out in minutes.

INDIANAPOLIS — The countdown is on to one of the hottest buys of the holiday season.

While it may be too early for many people to think about Christmas before we even reach Halloween, it's time to make your plan to snag one of ALDI's popular Advent calendars.

The calendars, which feature beer, wine or cheese to help count the days to Dec. 25, will be in stores Nov. 3 this year.

And they usually go fast.

Like, really fast.

The calendars are only available for a limited time, while supplies last, and history shows the most popular aren't on the shelves long. In years past, the beer and wine calendars have sold out in minutes.

Because of this, the Advent calendars aren't normally sold online, unless there happens to be some available after Nov. 3, and stores aren't able to reserve calendars for customers.

And since every day needs to be a "national holiday" these days, ALDI has declared Nov. 3 to be "National Advent Calendar Day."

This year, ALDI will have the familiar beer and wine calendars (according to TODAY, the wine calendars are $10 cheaper than last year!), as well as an Irish cream calendar, and a sparkling wine calendar that counts the days until New Year's Eve. There are also calendars that give cheese, coffee or chocolate surprises in the 12 or 25 days leading up to Christmas Day.

There is a limit of two per customer on the calendars that include alcohol.

The calendars aren't just for adults, however.

There is a "Merry Moments My Friend Gnome Kit," as well as Advent calendars with LEGOs, toy cars, Barbie, and other toys for children. There are even calendars for cats and dogs.