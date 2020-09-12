Celebrating Hanukkah safely during the COVID-19 pandemic

News 8 sat down with Rabbi Yeruchem Eilfort to hear exactly how this Jewish holiday came about and how you can celebrate it safely in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, also known as the "Festival of Lights," begins this week.

News 8 sat down with Rabbi Yeruchem Eilfort to hear exactly how this Jewish holiday came about.

Hanukkah commemorates the re-dedication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem after a small group called the Maccabees defeated the Greek Syrian army. During the battle, the Jews had only enough oil to light the Temple's menorah for one night, but the oil lasted for eight.

When does Hanukkah start in 2020?

This year, Hanukkah starts at sunset on Thursday, December 10.

Each year, Hanukkah begins on the 25th day of Kislev, which is the ninth month of the Hebrew calendar. The Hebrew calendar is lunar, as opposed to the Gregorian calendar that most of the world uses, which is solar.

Because of the calendar difference, the start of Hanukkah seems to move around. Occasionally it overlaps Christmas and in 2013, the "Festival of Lights" even coincided with Thanksgiving, something that won't happen again until the year 79,811.

How many days does Hanukkah last?

Hanukkah lasts for eight days.

What do you eat on Hanukkah?

The traditional Hanukkah foods include fried potato pancakes, called latkes, and jelly donuts, called sufganiyot. Latkes and sufganiyot are typically fried and are meant to commemorate the Hanukkah miracle of the oil lasting for eight nights.

Where to celebrate Hanukkah safely in San Diego?

Chabad of La Costa is holding a drive-thru Hanukkah experience where people can drive by backdrops to learn what the holiday is about. Rabbi Eilfort says the event will also feature live music in the background. At the event, a giant menorah will also be lit.