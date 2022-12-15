Proctor's Garden: How to make a holiday centerpiece

DENVER — A bunch of supermarket flowers plunked in a vase is underwhelming. You can fashion a lovely holiday centerpiece with some flowers and some fruit.
Start with a low, wide bowl. Fill it with fruit. Add water.
Cut off most of the stems of the flowers. You don't need more than a few inches of stem.
Poke the flowers in between the fruit, which will anchor them in place. keep it low so you can see your guests across the table.
The flowers will stay fresh and lovely since they're basically floating in water. If you're taking this centerpiece to a gathering, tip out some of water and refill at your destination.
Don't leave the fruit soaking in water for more than a few days. The flowers can all be composted after the holidays.
