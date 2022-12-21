'Dear Santa...' | San Diego kids show kindness for Santa

“This year for Christmas, I want my mom to be healthy. And that is all I want. She has had some stuff and I want her to be healthy and safe,” wrote Maxine.

SAN DIEGO — Santa is checking his list and making sure he knows who's been naughty and nice before he and his elves pack up his sleigh.

Some of his helpers are stationed at the USPS in San Diego to make sure letters to St. Nick make it up to the North Pole.

They've made their lists and some kids think Santa has deep pockets.

“A Pikachu, a ring pop and $100 dollars,” wrote Ben.

Mikala asked for real gold earrings and McKenzie didn’t forget to mind her manners.

“’Please, please, please, please, please, please.’ So, she's very polite about it,” said Mayra Elena-Hernandez, USPS Santa helper.

Children want to make sure Santa doesn't miss their letter so they make it pop with their colorful artwork and wrote letters in several languages.

“We can admire the artwork in any language and in any culture,” said Hernandez.

Many children want LOL dolls, Xbox, G.I. Joes.

Logan wasn’t asking for much this holiday.

“Thank you for what you got me last year, although I don't remember what you gave me. This year I would like a large chocolate KitKat bar,” write Logan.

Don’t worry Logan, Santa doesn't forget whose been naughty or nice.

“I've been good all year. But I've done some stuff. I regret doing a lot. Other than that, I've been good all year long. I've made new friends. I learned new things,” wrote Isabel.

Ali buttered up Santa with some kindness.

“I want you to surprise me and I hope you have a safe flight traveling around the world and delivering presents to all the good little boys and girls,” wrote Ali.

For many children, they just want Santa to know they believe in him.

“I kind of lost some Christmas spirit because of my friends. They don't believe in you. But I still do. I don't believe in the Easter bunny. But I believe in you,” wrote Dahlia.

Because health and happiness is at the top of their list.

“This year for Christmas, I want my mom to be healthy. And that is all I want. She has had some stuff and I want her to be healthy and safe,” wrote Maxine.

Remember to track Santa on Christmas Eve on the Norad Santa Tracker website.