Fall drinks that aren't a hot toddy

DENVER — Thanksgiving is just two Thursdays away. So here's a reminder for turkey--and don't forget the drinks.
Here are four cocktails to shake up dinner and dessert that aren't the traditional autumn classics.
Apple Pie on the Rocks
Servings per recipe: 2
Ingredients
- 2 oz caramel vodka
- 2 oz cinnamon whiskey
- 1 oz vanilla citrus liqueur
- 8 oz apple cider
- brown sugar, to garnish glass rim
- cinnamon sticks, garnish
Instructions
- Add caramel vodka, cinnamon whiskey, liqueur and apple cider to a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice and shake until the liquids are chilled.
- Add a little water to the glass rim and dip into the brown sugar.
- Place ice into a glass tumbler and pour the cocktail into the glass.
- Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Pear & Thyme Fizz
Servings per recipe: 6
Ingredients
- 2 cups good-quality apple juice
- 1 ripe but firm pear, very thinly sliced
- 12 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1/4 cup orange-flavored liqueur
- 1 bottle sparkling wine
Instructions
- In a pitcher, combine apple juice, pears, thyme and liqueur.
- Stir together, then refrigerate for 2 – 4 hours to let the pears and thyme infuse the juice.
- Divide between 6 champagne flutes, discarding thyme, then fill the remainder of each glass with champagne.
- Garnish each glass with a sprig of fresh thyme and serve.
Fireball Caramel Cider
Servings per recipe: 8 - 10
Ingredients
- 2 cups Fireball whiskey
- 1/2 cup caramel sauce
- 3 cups apple cider
- 2 bags of ice
- Cinnamon sticks and apple slices for garnish
Instructions
- Fill each small mason jar with 1.5 oz. Fireball, 1 tbsp. caramel, and 3 oz. apple cider.
- Top with ice, put the lid on the mason jar, and shake the cocktail.
- Serve in small mason jars with a cinnamon stick and apple slice.
Thanksgiving Jungle Juice
Servings per recipe: 8 - 10
Ingredients
- 2 bottles of red wine
- 4 cups ginger ale
- 3 cups cranberry juice
- 2/3 cup Fireball
- 2/3 cup whiskey
- 2 cups frozen cranberries
- 1 orange, sliced into rounds
- 1 apple, cut into thin slices
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl.
- Stir together.
- Serve.
