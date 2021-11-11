Fall drinks that aren't a hot toddy

Whether you're trying to entertain a crowd this Thanksgiving or bear your in-laws, here are a few cocktail recipes that could help.

DENVER — Thanksgiving is just two Thursdays away. So here's a reminder for turkey--and don't forget the drinks.

Here are four cocktails to shake up dinner and dessert that aren't the traditional autumn classics.

Apple Pie on the Rocks

Servings per recipe: 2

Ingredients

2 oz caramel vodka

2 oz cinnamon whiskey

1 oz vanilla citrus liqueur

8 oz apple cider

brown sugar, to garnish glass rim

cinnamon sticks, garnish

Instructions

Add caramel vodka, cinnamon whiskey, liqueur and apple cider to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until the liquids are chilled. Add a little water to the glass rim and dip into the brown sugar. Place ice into a glass tumbler and pour the cocktail into the glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Pear & Thyme Fizz

Servings per recipe: 6

Ingredients

2 cups good-quality apple juice

1 ripe but firm pear, very thinly sliced

12 sprigs fresh thyme

1/4 cup orange-flavored liqueur

1 bottle sparkling wine

Instructions

In a pitcher, combine apple juice, pears, thyme and liqueur. Stir together, then refrigerate for 2 – 4 hours to let the pears and thyme infuse the juice. Divide between 6 champagne flutes, discarding thyme, then fill the remainder of each glass with champagne. Garnish each glass with a sprig of fresh thyme and serve.

Fireball Caramel Cider

Servings per recipe: 8 - 10

Ingredients

2 cups Fireball whiskey

1/2 cup caramel sauce

3 cups apple cider

2 bags of ice

Cinnamon sticks and apple slices for garnish

Instructions

Fill each small mason jar with 1.5 oz. Fireball, 1 tbsp. caramel, and 3 oz. apple cider. Top with ice, put the lid on the mason jar, and shake the cocktail. Serve in small mason jars with a cinnamon stick and apple slice.

Thanksgiving Jungle Juice

Servings per recipe: 8 - 10

Ingredients

2 bottles of red wine

4 cups ginger ale

3 cups cranberry juice

2/3 cup Fireball

2/3 cup whiskey

2 cups frozen cranberries

1 orange, sliced into rounds

1 apple, cut into thin slices

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl. Stir together. Serve.

