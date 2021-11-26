NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department completed a wonderful service on Thursday. The Grinch has finally been apprehended.
The holiday season's most notorious pilferer of packages was arrested on Thursday after the Whoville menace managed to illegally enter an automobile. Police caught the Grinch proverbially red handed, prowling parking lots for unsecure vehicles filled with holiday packages. Now, however, the Newnan community can rest a little easier.
"Not on our watch Mr. Grinch," the Newnan Police Department stated on Friday. Taking advantage of the publicity that will surely follow the larger than life apprehension, the department took a moment to remind holiday shoppers to not leave valuables in their vehicles -- especially in plain sight.
It is unclear if Newnan police have been investigating the Grinch's nefarious dealings for long. The department took to social media on Thanksgiving to show the green meanie himself in action, as well as his inevitable arrest. His bail has not been set.