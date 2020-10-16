Here's when to watch 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies this year

COLORADO, USA — Thanksgiving is still a month away, but I know what we should be thankful for this year: 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies!
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have revealed their schedule of brand-new Christmas movies for 2020.
Hallmark Channel will debut 23 new "Countdown to Christmas" originals while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 17 new films in their "Miracles of Christmas" lineup.
Hallmark Channel will air its "2020 Countdown to Christmas Preview Special," hosted by Candace Cameron Bure, on Saturday, Oct. 17. The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries "Miracles of Christmas Preview Special" premieres Sunday, Oct. 18.
Hallmark begins its around-the-clock Christmas schedule on Friday, Oct. 23.
Here are the 40 new Christmas movies you'll be watching this season:
Countdown to Christmas
Hallmark Channel
- Jingle Bell Pride
Saturday, Oct. 24
Julle Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.
- Chateau Christmas
Sunday, Oct. 25
Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane
- One Royal Holiday
Saturday, Oct. 31
Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark
- On the 12th Date of Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 1
Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes
- Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater
Saturday, Nov. 7
Ashley Williams and Niall Matter
- Christmas with the Darlings
Sunday, Nov. 8
Katrina Law and Carlo Marks
- Christmas in Vienna
Saturday, Nov. 14
Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott
- A Timeless Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 15
Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill
- A Nashville Christmas Carol
Saturday, Nov. 21
Jessy Schram, Wynonna Judd and Kix Brooks
- The Christmas House
Sunday, Nov. 22
Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett and Treat Williams
- Love & Gingerbread
Monday, Nov. 23
- A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor
- A Bright and Merry Christmas
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas
- Christmas by Starlight
Thursday, Nov. 26
Kimberly Sustad and Paul Campbell
- Five Star Christmas
Friday, Nov. 27
Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster
- Christmas Waltz
Saturday, Nov. 28
Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church
- If I Only Had Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 29
Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie
- Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing
Saturday, Dec. 5
Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence and Holly Robinson Peete
- Christmas She Wrote
Sunday, Dec. 6
Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal
- Cross Country Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 12
Rachel Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt
- Christmas Comes Twice
Sunday, Dec. 13
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier
- Christmas Carousel
Saturday, Dec. 19
Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe
- Love, Lights, Hanukkah!
Sunday, Dec. 20
Ben Savage, Mia Kirshner and Marilu Henner
Miracles of Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- Christmas Tree Lane
Saturday, Oct. 24
Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker and Briana Price
- Deliver by Christmas
Sunday, Oct. 25
Alvina August and Eion Bailey
- Cranberry Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 31
Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres
- Holly & Ivy
Sunday, Nov. 1
Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols
- The Christmas Ring
Saturday, Nov. 7
Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay
- The Christmas Bow
Sunday, Nov. 8
Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady
- Meet Me at Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 14
Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin
- The Christmas Doctor
Sunday, Nov. 15
Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes
- The Angel Tree
Saturday, Nov. 21
Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant
- A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances
Sunday, Nov. 22
Brooke D'Orsay and Sam Page
- USS Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 28
Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan and Barbara Niven
- A Little Christmas Charm
Saturday, Dec. 5
Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny
- Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 6
Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar
- A Glenbrooke Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 12
Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo
- The Key to Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 13
Taylor Cole and Steve Lund
- Swept Up by Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 19
Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening
- Project Christmas Wish
Sunday, Dec. 20
Amanda Schull and Travis Van Winkle
To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule, and watch previews for all 40 festive flicks, visit HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.
