Having the tough conversation canceling Thanksgiving

Latino and Hispanic communities like big celebrations and canceling tradition has ruffled some feathers

SAN DIEGO — Thanksgiving will look much different this year with many families, especially in the Hispanic community. Being close to family is part of the culture and holidays are big celebrations.

Many families are having tough conversations and pressure to gather despite health recommendations to avoid the risk of COVID-19.

“My grandma actually was like, ‘it's ok. You get tested. You came out negative. Your uncles got tested because of work. Nothing is going to happen. We are clean,’” said Nazaret Novoa.

She and her family celebrate big for Thanksgiving with immediate family and extended family from LA and Seattle.

“We are very friendly with the neighbors and we consider them family and they all come with their families and it’s a really big thing,” said Novoa.

Affection is also a big part of the Hispanic and Latino culture.

“In my family, everyone wants to hold babies and kiss them and kisses them in the same spot and now that is how it spreads,” said Novoa.

When San Diego County moved to the purple tier, which is the most restrictive in California, Novoa had to make a tough decision to cancel Thanksgiving with more than 40 people.

”My grandparents are older and even if it’s immediate family, we can’t take that risk for them,” said Novoa.

In San Diego County, Hispanic and Latinos have been hit the hardest with COVID-19. The county reports they make up 57.8% of the positive cases and 49.7% of the total deaths in the county.

“Because of them [grandparents] we canceled and she was like, 'I feel fine. I'm super strong' and we can't take that risk,” said Novoa.

On Tuesday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly recommended a “COVID chat” where you don’t feel pressured.

“Be really clear that no is a no and it's important,” said Ghaly.

He also suggested you be honest and instead safely drop off a meal on the doorstep and gather virtually.

“Excuses are tempting, but they can easily backfire and take time to explain why you think this is the right choice,” said Ghaly.

Nazaret said her grandma will be spending Thanksgiving with her aunt who is in her COVID bubble, but knows she is probably still upset it won’t be the traditional gathering. Novoa said she did teach her grandma how to make video calls so they can safely visit. “

“It's been hard, but we are hoping it gets better and taking the precautions,” said Novoa.