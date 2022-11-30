High demand for The Black Santa

Requests for The Black Santa are growing and so is the need for a diverse Santa.

SAN DIEGO — For many kids, seeing a Santa that looks like them makes the holiday even more magical.

It turns out Old Saint Nick comes from all different backgrounds and ethnicities, reflecting the diversity in the community.

Kenneth White, who calls himself The Black Santa, is spreading joy across San Diego County to everyone from young children to grown adults.

“This is the first time seeing a Black Santa. I'm super excited,” said Phillip Humphrey, Louisiana Purchase restaurant chef.

Amari Williams' father grew up without a Black Santa and says it’s important his biracial son sees a Santa that looks like him.

“I know Santa can be any color, any culture I think is really good in the world now. We have more inclusion, more diversity with the Santas,” Williams said. “I was thinking like man, how neat that had been for me growing up by seeing the Santa Claus look like me. It made me feel more included in Christmas.”

That inclusion started two years ago when The Black Santa was taking photos with his family at Balboa Park and bystanders kept coming up asking to take a picture with him. Now he has a new suit, he's for hire and he's keeping the spirit of Christmas alive.

“I had one little kid that said, you're not real. So, then I grabbed his arm and took him to the side," White said. "And I talked to him, and I'm like touch me. And I said, I'm real. And he like, yeah, I said, what? I'll never let anybody tell you there is not a Black Santa. He's like, okay, and he stayed with me the whole day."

After CBS 8 shared The Black Santa’s story last year, a 25-year-old woman wrote The Black Santa a heartfelt message thanking him. She shared the hurt she felt as a child when in school she was told that Santa wasn't Black.

“It validated what I was doing,” White said.

The impact is felt every time Mrs. Claus opens their social media requesting to hire The Black Santa for parties, surprise visits at home and family photo sessions.

“I mean, we're called all the time. Every time I look at Facebook or Instagram or TikTok, we have tons of messages. It's a hard time keeping up with it,” said Justina White, wife of The Black Santa.

The demand for diversity can be seen from pop culture to the North Pole.

“Now that they are making black superheroes, I think Santa Claus is one of the biggest superhero there is," said The Black Santa.

Because seeing a Santa that looks them is all that children need to believe.

“We're going to keep this tradition going for him [Amari] so he can have fun and be able to enjoy that,” Williams said.

The Black Santa will be at Louisiana Purchase in North Park for the next three Sundays.