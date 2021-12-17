Holiday Travel | What food you can and cannot bring on a plane

The TSA said being prepared when you arrive at the airport will be critical for a smooth trip through security checkpoints.

SAN DIEGO — Airports are expecting a big surge in travelers this holiday season. Some travel experts predict the numbers will triple the numbers from last year.

"Certain airports across the country have actually recovered to those pre-pandemic levels," said TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers. "At San Diego International Airport, we're approaching that. During the holidays, we can expect it to feel much like a did in 2019 and that's why people need to be prepared."

She said the biggest rush of travelers at the San Diego International Airport is typically during the morning hours.

Due to the high number of travelers, the Transportation Security Administration provided tips on what is and isn't allowed onboard your flight.

Carry-on luggage

Baked goods

Meats

Casseroles

Fresh vegetables

Candy

*Anything solid can be carried on the plane. You will need to place the food items in a clear bag for screening.

Checked luggage

Sauces

Soups

Drinks

Canned fruit or vegetables

*Liquids more than 3.4 ounces should be placed in your checked baggage.

"A lot of people like to bring soup. They cook it ahead of time, let it simmer for a couple of days and then they want to bring it through. And they bring a whole pot of soup," said Dankers. "Well, they're not going to be allowed to take that through because of that liquid quantity."

COVID protocol

The TSA also reminds travelers to arrive well before their flight times, wear masks, and bring hand sanitizer.

Dankers recommends downloading the MyTSA app on your phone. There is a search feature that allows you to type in an item and the app will tell you if it's allowed in your carry-on luggage, or if you have to put it in checked baggage.