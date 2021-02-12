Here are the shipping deadlines for your holiday packages

If you’re still dashing to get things out the door on Dec. 18th, you’ll have to pay for USPS Priority.

NEW ORLEANS — The wrapping, packing, and shipping of the holiday season is well underway. But if your gifts have to make it under someone else’s tree before Christmas, you’ll have to keep your eye on some shipping deadlines.

December 15th is the last day for ground shipping through USPS and FedEx. And all cards have to be in the mail by December 17th to make it by Christmas Day.

If you’re still dashing to get things out the door on Dec. 18th, you’ll have to pay for USPS Priority.

And inching even closer to Christmas, procrastinators will have to pay up. December 21st is where delivery gets a little dicey.

You can ship gifts through than with UPS 3-Day Select, or Express Service with FedEx.

Unless you’ve got a sleigh, the hard cut-off for shipping is December 23rd, but it will cost you. USPS offers priority mail express through December 23rd, starting at $26.60.

UPS has next-day air services to get packages delivered by the holiday, and FedEx has overnight and even some same-day services on Christmas Eve.