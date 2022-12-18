Keeping your gifts safe from 'smash and grab' incidents with less than a week until Christmas

According to AAA, this is just an invitation for thieves to "smash and grab". The auto group says the holiday shopping season is perfect for opportunistic criminals.

CLEVELAND — With less than a week left until Christmas, the mad dash for last minute gifts can leave them vulnerable while sitting in your vehicle.

It's common late in the Christmas shopping season to go from store to store to get your lists finished all at once.

According to AAA, this is just an invitation for thieves to "smash and grab". The auto group says the holiday shopping season is perfect for opportunistic criminals.

Here is what they recommend:

Conceal your purchases

Don't leave your gifts on the back seat or in areas that can be seen by anyone outside of your car. Even groceries have been reported stolen as thieves look for any opportunity that presents itself..

Never leave a purse, wallet, cellphone or change in plain view. Remember this, out of sight out of mind.

Park in a well lit area

Look around and see if police patrol the parking areas of the business you are visiting.

Put packages and shopping bags in the trunk. If you don't have a trunk make sure items are covered in the rear with a blanket.

Make sure you lock your car

While many will scoff at this and file it under the "obvious" category. But Christmas shopping can be a stressful experience. With many things on your mind and it's easy to pass this step over when hitting that last store before your shopping is officially done.

One shopper told 3News' Lydia Esparra, "I'm from Georgia from a small city so we don't have those issues but when you come somewhere new and crime is like it is you have to adapt."