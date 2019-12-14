PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE, DEC. 14:

Ilene was adopted Saturday morning, according to the Oregon Humane Society.

Original story from Dec. 13:

A kitten who recently arrived at Oregon Humane Society has had a long journey in her short life, but is now ready to find her forever home.

Ilene was born without eyes, according to OHS. She was found wrapped in a bag in a pile of trash, soaked by rainfall, when someone heard her crying for help. The good Samaritan wrapped Ilene in a T-shirt and took her to an animal shelter in Madera, California.

Due to a partnership between Madera Animal Services, PetSmart Charities and OHS, Ilene was taken to Oregon.

“When we got the call to help with Ilene, we immediately said ‘yes,’” said Mia Heaslet, OHS Second Chance program manager.

An OHS veterinarian said it’s likely Ilene has microphthalmia, an eye abnormality that arises before birth.

Ilene up for adoption at Oregon Humane Society

Oregon Humane Society

“This condition is usually caused by a congenital defect in cats, but can also be due to trauma or infection,” said Dr. Maia Titcomb.

Ilene had surgery this week to treat the eye area and prevent future infections. She is expected to be available for adoption on Saturday.

“Not being able to see has not slowed Ilene down a bit,” Titcomb said. “She is a happy, playful kitten.”

