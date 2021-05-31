Memorial Day events across San Diego

Some of the events in the county are taking place in person while others are happening online.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Monday is Memorial Day, a day to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Ceremonies are being held across the country including some right here in San Diego County.

Some of the events in the county are taking place in person while others are happening online.

One of the virtual events will take place at the U.S.S. Midway Museum. The museum is hosting a virtual Memorial Day Wreath Ceremony which will be streamed on their Facebook page.

The museum is also hosting an in-person blood drive starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.

At noon, the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial along with other various memorials and museums will honor Airman 1st Class William Pitsenbarger, a Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam War hero.

In addition to local events, there will also be a number of national moments of significance happening on Monday including commemorating the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm. The tribute will be streamed live and can be watched here.

Some other events across the county include: