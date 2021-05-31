Most public buildings closed for Memorial Day, MTS on Sunday schedule

As the country prepares to pay tribute to those who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces this Memorial Day, quite a few services will be closed or limited.



All San Diego administrative offices will be closed for the federal holiday.



There will be a one-day delay in curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste for customers served by the Environmental Services Department. For example: Monday's collection will occur on Tuesday, and so on, with Friday's collection occurring on Saturday. Normal collection will resume on June 7. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.



The Miramar Landfill and Miramar Recycling Center will be closed on Monday, as will refuse and recycling container sales and pick-up will be closed.



Development Services Department virtual counter appointments and inspection services will be closed. Online services will be available by visiting sandiego.gov/DSD.



Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open normal hours -- holiday rates will apply. All city skate parks will be open. City recreation centers are closed.



All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building.



Barrett Reservoir will be closed on Monday. All other city reservoirs will be open a half-hour before sunrise until sunset. Chollas Lake will be open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white and blue zones are still enforced every day. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, read posted signage.



Additional closures within San Diego include all libraries and book pickup services, city pools, open space and maintenance assessment district offices, the testing, employment information center and background/fingerprinting offices within the personnel department and the Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.



San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.



The Metropolitan Transit System will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Memorial Day, and passengers should plan accordingly. All service changes can be found by accessing https://www.sdmts.com/schedules-real-time- service-notices/holiday-services.



There will be no service on Rural Routes 891, 892, 894 and 888. Rural Route 888 will instead operate on Tuesday, 6/1.



On Memorial Day, MTS is will allow one friend to ride free with a paying passenger on any bus or trolley.



The MTS Information and trip planning call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, while the MTS Transit Store, Compass Service Center and Customer Service call center will be closed.