SAN DIEGO — San Diego was treated to a beautiful Christmas Day on Wednesday. While another winter storm was expected to hit later in the day, the morning and afternoon brought sunny skies to many areas and even a rainbow or two.

Here's a look at how some of our anchors and reporters spent time around Christmas and Hanukkah, and the well-wishes they shared. Plus we have some throwback pictures of News 8 on-air and behind-the-scenes talent on holidays of yesteryear.

News 8 Throwback Christmas pictures News 8 Anchor Marcella Lee with her dad News 8 Anchor Eric Kahnert with his sister on Christmas 1981 News 8 Photojournalist Rachel Eastridge on her first Christmas News 8 reporters Heather Hope (left) and Shannon Handy (right) get in the holiday spirit in 2018 News 8 Writer/Producer Chris Galvan shares Christmas memories News 8 Photojournalist Tim Blodgett and his brother Jack share their mixed feelings about the holidays KFMB Promotions Manager Kristina Delavega all dressed up for Christmas San Diego Living host and executive producer Laura Cavanaugh shared happy and not-so-happy Christmas memories News 8 Reporter Heather Hope and Digital Content Producer Paco Ramos salute the holidays in 2018 News 8 Reporter Heather Hope (in green) with her mom (far left) and sisters on set for Heather's first KFMB Christmas in 2015 News 8 Archives Editor Barb Nielsen celebrates Christmas circa 1968 News 8 Digital Content Producer Jen Lothspeich on her first Christmas in 1983 (left) and with grandpa after the Old Town Christmas Parade in 1986 (right) Vintage Christmas shots from KFMB Commercial Production Manager: "I’m not sure why we’re holding balloons at Christmas...but it seemed to make us very happy!"

RELATED: Sneak Peek at the 30 minute Zevely Zone special called Jeff's Jams

RELATED: Woman spreading Christmas cheer in Oceanside

RELATED: Starlight Circle lights up Santee for Christmas

RELATED: News 8 Throwback: 50 years of Christmas across San Diego