San Diegans get in the Christmas spirit with decorations

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Although Thanksgiving just ended, it isn’t stopping San Diegans from getting into the Christmas spirit!

With Thanksgiving leftovers still sitting in the fridge, people all over the county were are stringing up lights, busting out inflatable Santa’s and putting up their Christmas trees.

If you are near Grossmont Center you may see a familiar face selling Christmas trees. Charlie Boghosian better known as ‘Chicken Charlie’ has set up a Christmas tree farm in the parking lot of the mall. Charlie told News 8, “A lot of us want to stay at home and the Christmas tree is part of the home. What a beautiful thing to get an early start, get it in your house and get that feeling, that fever.”

And don’t worry, after you’re done shopping, you can pick up a deep-fried Oreo.

While it’s much prettier at night, Clairemont is known for having some of the best Christmas light displays in the entire city. But there is one house that is just as much fun in the day than their neighbors at night.

Emily Dolton and her family have transformed their front lawn into the Candy Kingdom, and the sidewalk in front into a game board. A real-life Candyland for neighbors to play while they’re walking by.

For Dolton, building a life-sized version of Candyland is a way to bring her neighborhood closer together and it is an easy way to put a smile on the faces of people walking by. She told News 8, “I think we all want that sense of community that we are lacking.”

As for someone who wants to join in the fun, Dolton said, “Start small and do a couple of fun things. What you will see is it is infectious and all of the sudden everybody wants to do it. Everybody wants to have fun.”