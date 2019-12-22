SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Coalition for the Homeless hosted a huge Christmas party today to celebrate its 40th Annual “Holiday Magic for Kids” event downtown at Golden Hall.

The charity handed out thousands of wrapped toys and gifts to families who are either homeless, underprivileged or who just need some extra support this Christmas.

Santa and Mrs Claus welcomed the children and heard all of their holiday wishes.

A number San Diego Girl Scouts volunteered at the event and even built a special new chair for Santa to use for years to come.

The children who attended also got to enjoy crafts, face painting, and live holiday music by Donna Larsen and Messengers.

The San Diego Coalition for the Homeless has been serving local families since 1979.