SAN DIEGO — Santa Claus made some early stops Monday as San Diego city firefighters joined him on his route to deliver Christmas presents to nine families around San Diego.

Monday’s rain did not dampen anyone’s holiday spirit for a 30-year-old tradition.

For Marisol Gonzalez, Santa’s stop meant a lot.

“It is sometimes a struggle. My husband lost his job a month ago. He is now again doing good, [but] we struggle sometimes. This is a blessing for us,” she said.

Each stop brought joy and smiles. Santa spent 36 years as a firefighter.

“This is like giving back. I was retired 12 years, now,” he said.

Elizabeth Villaneuva, who was five children, was also grateful.

“Incredible – it is something heartwarming. Even though I always tell my kids the most important thing is to be together. That’s what matters most, but if people can do this to other families that's amazing. God bless their hearts,” she said.

All the items Santa gave out were donated.