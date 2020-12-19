Solana Beach Schools Foundation comes up with bright idea for fundraiser

An annual fundraiser turned into a holiday lights tour raising money for the schools and students in need in southern San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Santa’s elves are busy this year helping Santa spread cheer and raise money and toys for local students in need.

The Solana Beach Schools Foundation re-created its annual fundraiser and extended to the Holiday Lights Tour.

“We get to be outside in our convertible car in the middle of December,” said Nancy Lee, parent.

The Solana Beach Schools Foundation annual fundraiser kicks off in the Fall and usually raises $34,000. It extended the Halloween Carnival turned drive-by to the Holiday Lights Tour 2020. The foundation helps fund teachers, instructors and programs for the current school year.

“I see amazing parent volunteers who go above and beyond for our community,” said Kim Criscuolo, Solana Beach Schools Foundation President.

The foundation partnered with the Solana Beach Child Development Center for a toy drive for its sister schools in Southern San Diego.



“We are so lucky to live and have everything we need and help out people this year,” said Brooke Price, parent.

This year has been filled with re-imagining events that had to be canceled due to COVID-19 health precautions and making them magical.



On Friday, the City of Solana Beach turned its annual tree lighting event into Santa’s sleigh ride, where kids lined up around their neighborhood and held signs up thanking first responders and healthcare workers.



Eighteen homes decked out in beautifully creative lights and decorations for the tour.

“Usually Halloween is our bigger holiday but we decided to go up a notch for Christmas this year,” said Sara Schneider, participant.

As timeless as holiday lights have been in the past, this year’s decorations are adding some special cheer.

“It's so important to brighten it up I think everyone wants this Christmas. Time to be happy and enjoy,” said Schneider.

If you would like to help the Solana Beach Schools Foundation click here.