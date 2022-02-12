USPS prepares for holiday shipping rush

Delaying is not advised this year, with the National Retail Federation predicting holiday spending could reach a high of $960 billion between November and December.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holiday shopping season is upon right around the corner, the United States Postal Service is hoping to get packages delivered on time.

The Sacramento Facility hired thousands of people as they gear up for a return to a traditional holiday gift giving season.

“I’m excited about the holidays,” said Gina Comacho.

Sacramentans started shipping early and are not wasting any time getting their packages where they need to be.

“Get it out early. Don't wait last minute,” said Comacho. “I've done that plenty of times and haven't been able to get stuff in time because I waited last minute.”

At the USPS processing facility in Sacramento, machines alone can sort 10,000 packages an hour, with the location shipping out about 625,000 a day.

“This year, were prepared more than ever to provide our great service to the American public,” said Renee Jones Chaney, USPS Plant Manager. “We average two and a half days for delivery and we're ready because we've hired so many people that will still be able to provide that service this year.”

Chaney said her facility hired in droves to meet the holiday shipping demand. Nationally, the postal service converted more than 140,000 employees to full-time in the past two years and is actively hiring 20,000 seasonal workers.

The Sacramento branch is looking to fill hundreds of current openings.

The West Sacramento processing facility runs smoothly with the help of 20 robots, or automated guide vehicles, the most in all of Northern California. Even with that help, Chaney has some advice for those planning to send gifts this season.

“Make sure that you order early mail early and address them properly and we will do our part to make sure that we get them on time,” she said.

Many shoppers appear to be listening to the experts and avoiding Christmas crunch time.

“So far its pretty streamlined, pretty good customer service,” said Damien Skelton. “I can't complain. There's no line now. So get here.”

If planning to ship something overseas, be sure to send the package by Dec. 9. The last day to ensure Christmas delivery in the U.S. is Dec. 23 by priority mail express.