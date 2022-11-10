Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in San Diego County

Here is a list of locations offering special deals for veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day and weekend.

SAN DIEGO — Each year, many restaurants offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service."

Most places require a military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.

Here is a list of locations offering special deals on Friday, Nov. 11:

Applebee's

All active duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a free in-restaurant full-size entrée from the following choices:

6 oz. Top Sirloin

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Chicken Tenders Platter

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Guests will also get a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Benihana

All day at participating Benihana restaurants, all active, retired military and veterans can receive a free appetizer. Reservations are recommended.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Current and former military who dine in can get a free meal and Dr. Pepper from the following menu:

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon-Guacamole Deluxe Burger

Deep Dish Ziti

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

Jumbo Spaghetti and Meatballs

Soup/Salad Combo

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken

Mediterranean Chicken Pita Tacos

Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Military ID or other proof of service is required to redeem the offer.





Chili's

All veterans and active military members can get a free meal for dine-in from the following menu:

Soup & Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Oldtimer with Cheese

Boneless Wings (6 count)

Denny's

All active, non-active and retired military personnel can get a free Grand Slam — two buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs cooked any way — from 5 a.m. to noon, with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Military veterans can get a free Pulled Pork Sandwich in-store, for carryout, in the Dickey's app or online using the code VETFREE all day.

Barbecue at Home by Dickey's is also taking 15% off all orders for veterans from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31 with the code VETERAN15.

Dunkin'

Veterans and active military members can get a free donut, no purchase necessary.

Dunkin's Coffee for Our Troops program has donated more than 235,000 pounds of coffee to servicemen and women deployed oversees, sending a case of coffee to deployed troops each week.

Golden Corral

Military Appreciation Night will be held Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close, where military heroes can get a free meal.

Hard Rock Cafe

Select North American cafes are thanking active and retired military members with a free Legendary Burger. The offer is also redeemable with a 15% military discount, so friends and family are encouraged to join.

Hooters

Veterans and active-duty military who present proof of service or a military ID — with purchase of a beverage —can get a free dinner entrée from the following options:

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Hooters Burger

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Salad

IHOP

Veterans and active duty military can get a free stack of Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with military ID or proof of service.





Kohl's

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families will get 30% off in stores Veterans Day weekend — Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov, 13 — with a valid ID.

Kohl's also offers 15% off in stores every Monday all year long for active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families.

Little Caesars

Veterans and active military members can get a free lunch combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars' Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20 oz. Pepsi product, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Macaroni Grill

All veterans and active military can get a free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti with a military ID.

McDonald's

McDonald’s is offering current and former military members a free combo meal.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a combo meal to all veterans, with a valid military ID, all day on Friday, Nov. 11. Veterans can choose from any combo meal. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a Hash Brown for breakfast or French Fries for lunch or dinner. Breakfast combo meals are only available until 10:30 a.m.





Outback Steakhouse

Military veterans and active servicemen and women, as well as their spouses, can get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola product.

Outback Steakhouse gives nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders 10% off their entire check all day, every day, with valid medical, state or federal service ID.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw, with a valid military ID or proof of service. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Red Robin

Veterans and active duty members can get a free Red's Tavern Double, which comes with free refills on Bottomless Steak Fries.

SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld will offer free admission to veterans and their families from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13, during the "Red, White and Blue Salute."

Smashburger

Veterans can get a free burger or sandwich, with a valid military ID.

Soapy Joe's Magic Joe Car Wash

Soapy Joe’s takes pride in supporting the military community and is excited to offer a free Magic Joe Car Wash ($20 value) to those who qualify.

Veterans, active military members and their spouses are able to go online and register to receive a free car wash at any of Soapy Joe’s 20 locations through Veterans Day.

Registration is required before arriving.

Sports Clips

Many Sports Clips locations are offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification. Call your local store to check if it's participating.

Also, Sports Clip locations will donate an additional $2 per haircare service Friday to support "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships" for service members and veterans.

Starbucks

Starbucks will offer a free tall hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

The coffee giant is also donating $200,000, split evenly between Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon to support the veteran community.

Wendy's

Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military can get a free breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card.