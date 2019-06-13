If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Diego. From an R&B block party to a blues guitarist competition, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

R&B block party with a touch of turn-up with sounds by DJ Alonzo, Tha Mayor and DJ Mr. Bogart, and special guest performance by Nikky T.

When: Saturday, June 15, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Quartyard, 1301 Market St.

Admission: $5

When: Saturday, June 15, 5-8 p.m.

Where: SPACE, 3519 El Cajon Blvd.

Admission: $10

When: Sunday, June 16, 1-8 p.m.

Where: Park & Rec, 4612 Park Blvd.

Admission: Free

When: Sunday, June 16, 3-9 p.m.

Where: Spin Nightclub, 2028 Hancock St.

Admission: $20

When: Sunday, June 16, 3-9 p.m.

Where: Tin Roof, 401 G St.

Admission: $15

Parking in San Diego can be tough, especially during popular events. To find free or cheap parking and to book parking in advance, see this map of San Diego parking from SpotAngels. And to get there by public transportation, check the MTS website for nearby stations and schedules.

