We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which eateries have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at San Diego businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak this summer.

Pure Burger

Open since this spring, in the Fashion Valley Mall, this New American eatery, which offers burgers and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'Gluten-Free' on Yelp.

Citywide, gluten-free spots saw a median 1.9% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Pure Burger saw a 52.9% increase, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating throughout.

Located at 7007 Friars Road in Mission Valley West, Pure Burger offers a variety of signature burgers, including the plant-based Impossible Burger with mixed greens, tomato, pickled, avocado and ketchup.

North Park Breakfast Company

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about North Park's North Park Breakfast Company, the breakfast/brunch spot is a hot topic, according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'Breakfast & Brunch' on Yelp saw a median 1.7% increase in new reviews over the past month, North Park Breakfast Company bagged a dramatic 127.3% increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating.

There's more that's trending on San Diego's breakfast and brunch scene: Jaunt Coffee Roasters has seen a 16.4% increase in reviews, and Cote D'Azur Cafe & Bistro has seen a 14.5% bump.

Open at 3131 University Ave. (between Iowa Street and Herman Avenue) since May, North Park Breakfast Company serves up pancakes, waffles, French toast and more. The eatery also offers nitro cold brew and kombucha on tap, as well as sparkling mimosas, fresh-squeezed juices and a variety of specialty lattes.

Luna Grill

Black Mountain Ranch's Luna Grill is also making waves. Open since February at 16475 Paseo Del Sur, the Greek and Mediterranean spot, which offers salads and more, has seen a 28.8% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.7% for all businesses tagged 'Mediterranean' on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, Luna Grill's review count increased by more than 280%.

In addition to salads, Luna Grill's menu includes bowls, wraps and a variety of kabob signature plates. Over the past month, it's maintained a superior four-star rating among Yelpers.

Sushi JJ

San Ysidro's Sushi JJ is the city's buzziest Asian fusion spot by the numbers.

The sushi bar and Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot, which has been in operation since 2017 at 111 W. Olive Drive, Suite E (between Main Street and Hall Avenue), increased its new review count by 17.9% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.6% for the Yelp category 'Asian Fusion.' It outperformed the previous month by gaining six times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

The restaurant offers a variety of specialty rolls, including the Mexicano roll with spicy crab meat, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Caffe San Luca

Hillcrest's Caffe San Luca is currently on the upswing in the Italian category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as 'Italian' on Yelp saw a median 1.5% increase in new reviews over the past month, this Italian spot increased its new reviews by 22.6%—and kept its rating consistent at five stars. Review counts increased by more than 120% on a month-to-month basis.

Open for business at 690 University Ave. (between 7th Ave and Sixth Avenue) since March, the restaurant serves up Italian dishes from Bologna, Italy, including such specialties as tigella soft bread and rigatoni with peas, besciamella and parmesan.

