Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of rabbits up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Chula Vista, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of rabbits available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Peaches is a female Creme d'Argent rabbit in the care of Chula Vista Animal Care Facility. She's already spayed and vaccinated.

Posie is a female silver marten rabbit in the care of Chula Vista Animal Care Facility. Posie is already spayed.

Nala is a female lionhead and Californian rabbit mix staying at Chula Vista Animal Care Facility. She's already been spayed.

Doc is a male bunny rabbit being cared for at Chula Vista Animal Care Facility. Doc is neutered.

