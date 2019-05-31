SAN DIEGO —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Diego?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide, to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in San Diego if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Here's a 429-square-foot studio apartment at 2513 Union St., #3 that's going for $1,700/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

Also listed at $1,700/month, this 530-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3376 Bayside Lane.

In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $35 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Next, there's this studio situated at 453 13th St. It's listed for $1,699/month for its 439 square feet of space.

The building features a fitness center, a business center and a roof deck. The unit features in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a 'walker's paradise,' has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

Here's a 656-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2910 Alta View Drive that's going for $1,698/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the apartment, expect in-unit laundry, a balcony and a fireplace. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

