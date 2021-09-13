October means a new iPhone. Is it worth the upgrade?

Get ready, Apple is ready to unveil its newest iPhone. It'll be the 13th in the series. So what's in it?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The iPhone 13 is set to be unveiled Tuesday. What will it have and is it worth paying for an upgrade after the iPhone 12?

To date, there have been 12 series of the iPhone, with 29 different models of it. For example, the iPhone 12 has four different models. The iPhone 13 will have four different models at four different price points.

So, is upgrading worth it if you have a 12, or even a 10 or 11?

The decision to upgrade your iPhone depends on how much of a tech lover you really are. It’s expensive for sure. So, what do the experts think?

“This time around, it’s expected to have some new features,” Ian Sheer, who writes about tech for CNET, said.

“Primarily, it’s expected to have this feature, a chip that will connect to satellites and that will be a good thing if you are hiking or driving in an area with poor cell service, or maybe on a boat," he said. "If you need help, you’ll be able to call or text for help."

On Tuesday, Apple will host an official event where they are expected to reveal the phone. Until then, it is not known when the satellite connectivity would be available, and if it would only be reserved for emergency situations.

So, what’s on the phone that might make it worth the money for you? Major design changes are not expected, but look for a better battery, some improvements to the camera like better wide-angle and portrait mode for video, and it’ll have chip improvements that will make connectivity easier and better.

It’s also rumored to have 1 TB of storage, a first for a phone. So, is the iPhone worth it?

"If you are someone who has only upgraded every four or five years, then this might be a worthwhile upgrade because it will really feel new," Sheer said. "But if you have an iPhone 12 on you, and you are really into the latest and greatest, new chips, better speed, whatever new camera stuff they do, then it may not matter."

So, what’s the price point? Industry insiders say to expect a $1,000 price point, bigger storage, bigger price. The overall price tag will vary based on your wants and what model you get.

Before you jump in and buy, ask yourself what you’re buying it for. If you have an older phone and you take a lot of pictures and video, then maybe an upgrade is worth it now.

