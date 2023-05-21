Pan Dulce inspired sneaker designed by Adidas hits the market in Mexico

Concha see yourself rockin' these sneakers? Adidas Mexico is planning to keep your toes toasty with concha-styled shoes.

SAN DIEGO — Concha see yourself rockin' these kicks? Adidas Mexico is planning to keep your toes toasty with concha-styled shoes.

Adidas Mexico has taken the saying "put your money where your mouth is" right to their online shop. A shoe that resembles a Mexican household staple, Pan Dulce, is now available in Mexico.

"Do you smell that? Yep, those are the new superstars fresh out of the oven," Adidas Mexico touted next to a chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla-colored new sneaker style.

The iconic Adidas Superstar shoe design has undergone endless changes over the last 50 years, but the essence of the shoe remains intact. " The mythical rubber toe cap and the 3 notched stripes are part of its unmistakable aesthetic and the cultural scene," Adidas wrote in a statement.

The new kicks are going for about $135 USD - that's about 2,399 MXN.

Conchas are a Mexican bread, a sweet bread (Pan Dulce) that is served at panaderías. This concha bread is a soft, enriched dough that has a lovely buttery and sweet flavor, as Chef Adrianna of A Cozy Kitchen explained.

The sneakers went on sale on May 188.

Click here to shop for yourself.