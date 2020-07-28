x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

people

Rep. John Lewis to make final stop in Atlanta with events Wednesday and Thursday

The six-day journey will conclude Thursday in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Over the past four days, people from near and far have celebrated the life of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis. 

His final journey began in his hometown of Troy, Alabama on Saturday, along with his final crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on Sunday.

Credit: AP
The casket of Rep. John Lewis moves over the Edmund Pettus Bridge by horse drawn carriage during a memorial service for Lewis, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Selma, Ala. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

On Monday, he arrived in Washington D.C. for the last time. A place where he spent so many years fighting for the rights of Georgians. 

He will lie in state through 10 p.m. Tuesday before making his way to his adopted home of Atlanta on Wednesday.

Credit: Pool
The flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis lies in state in the US Capitol Rotunda on Mon., July 27, 2020.

Lewis is expected to arrive at the Georgia State Capitol at around 2 p.m. where a special ceremony will take place in the Rotunda. 

He will lie in state at the Capitol until 7 p.m. The public is welcome, however, attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings. 

There will also be a Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega service from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Capitol. 

On Thursday, his journey will conclude at his final resting place. 

One last celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary. Given COVID-19 precautions, this event is not open to the public. 

An interment will take place at the South-View Cemetery.

John Lewis, civil rights icon

1 / 21
File photo by Jim Bourdier, AP
Lewis speaks during a news conference in Jackson, Miss., on June 23, 1964, where he called on President Johnson to protect summer volunteers in Mississippi.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Kemp orders September special election to fill vacant seat of the late Rep. John Lewis

People say goodbye to Rep. John Lewis in one of the last places he made a public appearance

President Trump says he won't visit Capitol to pay respects to John Lewis

John Lewis remembered for his life-long fight for civil rights

John Lewis mural in Atlanta continues to be gathering spot for mourners