Name: Biggie

Age: 2 years old

Gender: Neutered male

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

ID: #586520

Adoption Fee: $0 – Adoption fee has been sponsored!

Biggie is a 2-year-old neutered male American Staffordshire Terrier mix, who is looking for his new best friend. Biggie is a lot of fun! He enjoys his walks and loves to chase tennis balls and play with squeaker toys. He has also mastered the agility equipment in the play yard at the Escondido Campus. He is friendly and enthusiastic when meeting his human friends, but he would prefer to be the only pet in his new home. He already knows sit and “touch” and would probably be eager to learn more tricks with is new family.

Biggie’s adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous donor. His adoption includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Pet First insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach or Vista!

Biggie is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus located at 3450 E. Valley Parkway. To learn more about making him part of your family, please visit www.sdhumane.org or call (619) 299-7012.