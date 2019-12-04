Name: Leo

Age: 10 years old

Gender: Neutered male

Breed: Poodle mix

Adoption Fee: Leo’s adoption fee has been sponsored!

Leo, a 10-year-old poodle mix, is looking for his new best friend. Leo is a sweet, friendly guy who loves attention. He enjoys hanging out with people (he’s happiest when he is on your lap!), and he likes car rides. He will need special consideration in his new home because he’s blind, so he will need a protected area and time to adjust to where things are. He’s been receiving great care at San Diego Humane Society, including some dental work, and he’s ready to find a family to call his own.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from PetFirst, and a license for residence in the city limits of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.

Leo is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus located at 3500 Burnet Drive. To learn more about making him part of your family, please visit www.sdhumane.org or call (619) 299-7012.

San Diego Humane Society