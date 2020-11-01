SAN DIEGO — Name: Brad

Age: 6 years old

Gender: Neutered male

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Adoption Fee: $95

Brad is a 6-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for his new best friend! Brad may be a little shy when you first meet, but he will quickly warm up and be a nice little companion. He did well with children in his previous home, and he also liked to play with the resident cat. His Personality Color Code is Purple, meaning he’s happy-go-lucky, carefree, engaging, adaptive and cheerful!

Brad’s adoption fee is $95 and includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from PetFirst, a complimentary bag of nutritious Purina Pro Plan and a license for residence in the city limits of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.

Brad is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus located at 3500 Burnet Drive. To learn more about making him part of your family, please visit www.sdhumane.org or call (619) 299-7012.