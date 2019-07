Name: Bri

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

Sex: Female

Age: 4 years

Adoption fee: $95

Bri is an absolutely adorable girl who is a little on the shy side, but she warms up to new people and places.

Check out Bri’s online profile to see if she could be a match for you!

Are you interested in visiting or adopting Bri? She is currently located at the Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street.