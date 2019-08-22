ENCINITAS, Calif. — At Maggie Houlihan Memorial Dog Park in Encinitas it is a puppy’s paradise, but despite signs that clearly say dogs should be leashed up, there have been reports that not everyone is following the rules – resulting in some dogs being attacked.

There is a designated area that allows for dogs to roam without a leash, but some folks like Scott Lyman said despite the city warnings, he chooses to let his dog walk freely.

“I can understand why people might see that as threatening, but at the same time I know my dog and I know he is not going to do anything I am not okay with,” he said.

Some Encinitas residents have reached out on the Next Door community app. One resident said he had complained several times to the city and the San Diego Humane Society after his leashed dogs were attacked by those without a leash.

Several others on the thread said they've stopped walking their dogs in the area because of the situation.

“Leashes, no leashes. I can understand the rules cause some people have a fear for dogs," said David Morris.

Morris said he uses a leash on his dog to keep him from darting off.

The San Diego Humane Society said it has responded to each report that has come in. In most cases the dog owners were reminded of the rules. only one incident resulted in a citation.

Statement to News 8 from Humane Society:

"San Diego Humane Society takes every call to our Humane Law Enforcement very seriously. Leash laws are in place in each city we serve and our officers are out daily to educate the public and enforce those laws.

Since July of 2018, we have had more than a dozen reports from a resident about different dog-related issues at several different addresses in the City of Encinitas. Many street names are the same, but the numbers vary.

In most cases involving leash enforcement, our officers begin by educating dog-owners about the rules. Our records show, each of the complaints by the resident were followed up by an officer responding and making contact with the defendant. Seven cases have had no repeat offenses after education.

There are addresses with repeat allegations: In one case, our officers returned to the same address three times. That complaint resulted in a citation. In another case, we had two calls about the same address that were eight months apart with insufficient evidence for a citation.

It is unusual for San Diego Humane Society to receive this volume of calls from one reporting party, especially involving so many different locations. We have had no other similar complaints from residents in the area. However, our officers investigate each claim and hold the safety of the public and animals in the highest regard.

If a member of the community has concerns or questions about animal safety, we encourage them to call us at (619) 299-7012."