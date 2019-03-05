SAN DIEGO — Name: Midnight and Cookie

Age: 10 years old

Gender: Female

Breed: Chihuahua

ID #: 580047 and 580048

Adoption Fee: $30 for pair

These bonded best friends cannot stand to be apart from each other and need to be adopted to a home together - and you get twice the love! It may take a few minutes to warm up to new people, but they are very loving in a trusted family. They like to sit on laps and can have random bursts of energy. Based on their names, they’d love to join you for a late-night snack!

Their adoption fee includes spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from PetFirst, and a license for residents in the city limits of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.

Midnight and Cookie are available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines St. To learn more about making them part of your family, please call 619-299-7012.