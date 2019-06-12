ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Name: Eva

Age: 10 weeks old

Gender: Spayed female

Breed: Domestic longhair mix

Adoption Fee: $25 through the end of December

Eva is a 10-week-old domestic longhair mix looking for her new best friend! Eva was injured when she first came to San Diego Humane Society and has received excellent medical care. She is learning to navigate the world with only three legs – but she doesn’t let it slow her down! She is a typical sweet, fun-loving kitten who will bring nothing but endless laughs and companionship to her new family.

Eva’s adoption fee is $25 through the end of December and includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from PetFirst, a complimentary bag of nutritious Purina Pro Plan and a license for residence in the city limits of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.

Eva is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus located at 3500 Burnet Drive. To learn more about making her part of your family, please visit www.sdhumane.org or call (619) 299-7012.

