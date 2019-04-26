Name: Kittens: Pebbles, Dino, Barney and Betty

Age: 6 weeks

Gender: Female

Breed: Kittens

ID #: 581622, 581623, 581624, 581625

Adoption Fee: $125, second kitten free!

Pebbles, Dino, Barney and Betty are a litter of kittens that were found as strays with their mom at Clark Middle School and brought to San Diego Humane Society by a community member. They are currently living together in our kitten nursery at the San Diego Campus and will be available for adoption in the next week.

Adoption “fees” includes spay/nueter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days of worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

The kittens will be available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making them part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.